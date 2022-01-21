Online education will be the trend in future: Edu Min Audimulapu Suresh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Education and Human Resource Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Vignan Online’ programme at Vignan’s University in Vadlamudi of Guntur District. Audimulapu Suresh, who was the chief guest at the event, said courses in BBA and MBA were available online as well as in a distance mode for students.

Stating that online education will be a trend for students in the future, he said courses like AI, ML, Data Science, Life Sciences, are essential for the students in everyday life. APSCHE chairman, Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said Vignan Institutes are always at the forefront of changing the educational system to suit the future needs of the students. He said education system in AP would be shaped to compete with BRICS countries.

Vignan chairman Dr. Lavu Rathaiah said, the aim is to provide better education through Vignan Online. “In the 21st century, students should not rely on teachers or faculty in colleges. Only those who practice self-learning will have a bright future.” Vice-chairman Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu said the training would be aimed at creating jobs for students who have completed BBA and MBA courses online.