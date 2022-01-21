STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Online education will be the trend in future: Edu Min Audimulapu Suresh

Vignan chairman Dr. Lavu Rathaiah said, the aim is to provide better education through Vignan Online.

Published: 21st January 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Education and Human Resource Development Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Thursday inaugurated the ‘Vignan Online’ programme at Vignan’s University in Vadlamudi of Guntur District. Audimulapu Suresh, who was the chief guest at the event, said courses in BBA and MBA were available online  as well as in a distance mode for students. 

Stating that online education will be a trend for students in the future, he said  courses like AI, ML, Data Science, Life Sciences, are essential for the students in everyday life. APSCHE chairman, Prof K Hemachandra Reddy said Vignan Institutes are always at the forefront of changing the educational system to suit the future needs of the students. He said education system in AP would be shaped to compete with BRICS countries.

Vignan chairman Dr. Lavu Rathaiah said, the aim is to provide better education through Vignan Online. “In the 21st century, students should not rely on teachers or faculty in colleges. Only those who practice self-learning will have a bright future.” Vice-chairman Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu said the training would be aimed at creating jobs for students who have completed BBA and MBA courses online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online education Audimulapu Suresh
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp