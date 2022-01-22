STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adhere to Covid safety norms, continue economic activities: CII

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Friday suggested the State government to continue economic activities with appropriate Covid-19 safety guidelines.

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

After almost two years of combating the health emergency, it is critical to ensure that economic recovery remains on track to enable people to recover to pre-pandemic income-levels, the CII said. The CII paper suggested a framework for calibrated restrictions without impacting economic revival activities in the State.

The CII also suggested triggers for identifying restrictions in micro containment zones. The paper suggested if hospital bed occupancy is below 25 per cent, normal activities can go on with Covid-appropriate behavior; if hospital bed occupancy is between 25 per cent and 50 per cent then there social activities can be restricted with strict monitoring; if bed occupancy is between 50 per cent and 75 per cent then a calibrated lockdown on some activities in micro zones with strict monitoring and finally if hospital bed occupancy goes over 75 per cent occupancy, then lockdown of micro zones.

