Andhra’s active Covid caseload crosses 64,000-mark

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In just three weeks, the State’s active Covid-19 caseload took a quantum leap from 1,154 on December 31 to 64,136 on January 21.

Daily positivity rate has touched 29.67 per cent with 13,212 fresh infections reported from 44,516 samples tested in the last 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

The active caseload surged past the 64,000-mark and stood at 64,136. It was a net increase of 10,265 cases when compared to Thursday’s active caseload.

Visakhapatnam has the highest caseload of 13,020, followed by Chittoor with 10,446, while West Godavari accounted for the lowest of 1,137 active cases.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, with more than 13,000 fresh cases a day, the cumulative Covid count of the State has increased to 21,53,268.

Visakhapatnam topped the chart with 2,244 new cases and was the only district to report more than two thousand cases. Chittoor, which was in second place, logged 1,585 new cases, seeing a marked decrease when compared to 2,338 cases the previous day.

Besides Chittoor, four other districts — Anantapur, Guntur, Nellore and Srikakulam — reported more than 1,000 cases each. Anantapur recorded 1,235 cases, followed by 1,230 in Srikakulam, 1,054 in Guntur, and 1,051 in Nellore. Six other districts reported new cases between 500 and 1,000, while Krishna district reported less than 500 cases. It reported 338 cases, which was the least number of cases reported in a district in the last 24 hours.

The number of recoveries has decreased when compared to the previous day. Only 2,942 patients recovered on Friday, while it was 3,674 on Thursday. Now, the cumulative recoveries in the State increased to 20,74,600. Five Covid fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours. Three deaths occurred in Visakhapatnam and one each in Chittoor and Nellore. The toll increased to 14,532.