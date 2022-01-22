STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra’s first POSCO court launched in Machilipatnam

Justice Sitarama Krishna Rao appointed first judge; building in Machilipatnam 260 years old 

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:31 AM

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court Chief Justice PK Mishra virtually inaugurated the first POCSO court in the state in Machilipatnam of Krishna district and Seventh Additional District and Sessions-cum-Special Court for the trial of crimes against women, in Kadapa.

Prasanth Kumar said the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) court will ensure that the victims get speedy justice. “The courts’ duty is to ensure that justice is done in a transparent manner. Those who are innocent are saved and those who deserve punishment are punished,” he said and added that the special court for women will guarantee a speedy trial of cases.

He observed the two buildings at Machilipatnam and Kadapa, which house the new courts, have a hoary past. The one in Machilipatnam is 260 years old while the Kadapa building was built in 1806. “Though we wanted to be there in person, we could not given the circumstances,” he said.

District chief judge G Ramakrishna said the High Court has appointed Justice Sitarama Krishna Rao, presently the 9th additional district judge, as the first judge of the POCSO court. 

All necessary facilities are made available at the newly-inaugurated court at Machilipatnam where arguments will be heard in separate chambers with glass divisions, and the accused and victims will not face each other.  

A different route will be used to bring the accused in the court, he said. Besides, a play arena on the premises was developed to create a pleasant ambiance; waiting hall and other facilities are also available at the building, he added.

