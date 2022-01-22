APSRTC earns Rs 144 crore during Sankranti

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has earned a revenue of Rs 144 crore during Sankranti by operating 5,422 special buses to various destinations from January 7 to 18, said vice0-chairman and managing director Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

In a press release issued here on Friday, Tirumala Rao said that the special buses were operated to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Amalapuram, Rajahmundry, Palakollu, Bhimavaram, Kanigiri, Gudivada, Macherla, Nellore, Chittoor, Pulivendula, Nandyala and Kadiri.

Of the total, around 1,350 buses were operated to Hyderabad from Andhra Pradesh, while the remaining 4,072 buses were operated to various destinations and districts, he said. On January 17, the corporation earned the highest revenue of Rs 15.40 crore by ferrying 36 lakh passengers to various destinations.

Steps are also being taken to operate sufficient bus services to the neighbouring States. Rao also pointed out that a low passenger occupancy was registered on Chennai and Bengaluru routes due to a spike in Covid cases.