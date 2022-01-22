STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Casino row: YSRC, TDP cadres’ scuffle sparks tension in Gudivada

As the police asked them to cancel their visit, citing Covid-19 restrictions, scores of TD activists reached the spot and raised slogans against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the police department. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gudivada in Krishna district witnessed disturbances on Friday as cadres of both the opposition Telugu Desam (TDP) and the ruling YSRC engaged in a confrontation during the visit of the TDP’s fact-finding committee to K Convention Hall, owned by Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), in the town where Goa-style casino was allegedly organised during the Sankranti festival.

Four TDP cadres were hurt in a scuffle near the TDP party office near Nehru Chowk. Around 10 am, Pamarru police obstructed the vehicles of senior TDP leaders Kollu Ravindra, Nakka Anand Babu, Aalapati Raja, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Gadde Rammohan at Pamarru Bypass citing that they did not have permission for the visit. 

As the police asked them to cancel their visit, citing Covid-19 restrictions, scores of TD activists reached the spot and raised slogans against CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the police department. 

“After more than two hours, police allowed us to enter Gudivada. As we reached there, we were stopped by police and YSRCP cadre from visiting the hall and our party office. In both the places, they attacked us to create tension in the town,” said former MLA Bonda Uma. He demanded that the CM suspend the civil supplies minister or legalise casinos in the state as the police failed to prevent such activities. 

Meanwhile, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu recorded statements of persons who attended the Sankranti celebrations at K Convention Hall. A senior police official said the report on the issue will be submitted to SP Siddharth Kaushal soon. Most of the people have told the DSP that there were no obscene dances or gambling held, police sources said.

