High taxes, thoughtless decisions crushing people: Chandrababu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the people of Andhra Pradesh are completely “vexed and disappointed with the non-stop misrule” of the YSRC government in the past three years. There is no section of the society that did not suffer because of the continuous thoughtless decisions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

“The time has come for the TDP’s local leaders to step up their agitations on local problems so as to bring a greater pressure on the ruling party leaders,” Naidu noted.

Addressing an online meeting with party leaders, the TDP chief lauded the Covid services being rendered by the NTR Memorial Trust and urged the TDP cadres all over to avail these services to help the people.

“Higher taxes, the ruling party’s frauds and the thoughtless decisions have crushed the day to day lives of the people.”

Naidu observed whenever the elections are held, the Jagan regime is certain to meet with a crushing defeat. “All sections of people are looking towards the TDP to fight their agitations. Even the YSRC leaders and groups now know that their party’s government has lost the trust and goodwill of the people,” he claimed.

The former CM added the government betrayed employees on PRC. The YSRC’s would be the only government that reduced salaries when the employees asked for a raise, he said adding that Jagan could not repair thousands of potholes on roads but was now saying that he would construct airports in all districts.