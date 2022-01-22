STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

High taxes, thoughtless decisions crushing people: Chandrababu

There is no section of the society that did not suffer because of the continuous thoughtless decisions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and leader of opposition N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the people of Andhra Pradesh are completely “vexed and disappointed with the non-stop misrule” of the YSRC government in the past three years. There is no section of the society that did not suffer because of the continuous thoughtless decisions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

“The time has come for the TDP’s local leaders to step up their agitations on local problems so as to bring a greater pressure on the ruling party leaders,” Naidu noted. 

Addressing an online meeting with party leaders, the TDP chief lauded the Covid services being rendered by the NTR Memorial Trust and urged the TDP cadres all over to avail these services to help the people.

“Higher taxes, the ruling party’s frauds and the thoughtless decisions have crushed the day to day lives of the people.”

Naidu observed whenever the elections are held, the Jagan regime is certain to meet with a crushing defeat. “All sections of people are looking towards the TDP to fight their agitations. Even the YSRC leaders and groups now know that their party’s government has lost the trust and goodwill of the people,” he claimed.

The former CM added the government betrayed employees on PRC.  The YSRC’s would be the only government that reduced salaries when the employees asked for a raise, he said adding that Jagan could not repair thousands of potholes on roads but was now saying that he would construct airports in all districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp