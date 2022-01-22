STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nellore aqua farmers on cloud nine as shrimp prices shoot up

Aqua farmers in the district are overjoyed as the price for shrimp has increased significantly over the last two months.

China is the second-largest importer of shrimp from India after the USA. It accounts for nearly 46.44 per cent of the volume of the shrimp exports. 

By Express News Service

Aqua culture has been taken up in approximately 30,000 hectares in 13 coastal mandals of Nellore district. It provides a direct source of livelihood to 40,000 farmers.

While harvesting has been taken up in Kota, Vakadu, Chittamur, Chillakkur, Manubolu, Venkatachalam, Muthukur, Thotapalligudur, Indukurpeta, Kovur, Kodavalur, Vidavalur, Allur, Bogole and Kavali regions. 
Farmers are expecting a revenue ofRs 12,000 to Rs 13,000 crore this year. In the first phase of harvesting, 3.75 to 4 lakh tonnes yield was recorded.

The second phase is underway and farmers expect to record a yield of approximately two lakh tonnes. Of the total, usually 90-95 per cent of local shrimp and prawns are exported to European countries, Middle East, the United States, Japan and others. With the rise in demand, the cost of shrimp has also increased over the last two months.

While price of the 30 count shrimp increased to Rs 590 from Rs 450, the cost of 50 count shrimp shot up to Rs 405 from Rs 360. For the 70 and 100 count shrimp, the price has risen to Rs 340 and Rs 260 from Rs 300 and Rs 210. “There is now a good demand for shrimp in the open market resulting in the increase in prices over the last two months. Exports from the district have also begun with a good price this year.

Farmers can now heave a sigh of relief,” K Srihari Babu, a farmer from Vidavaluru mandal, said.  Some of the farmers in the district have begun cultivating shrimp and fish in the same ponds. Majority of the mixed cultivation started with Roopchand fish. It has been giving good profits to the farmers.  

“We are getting orders from traders in Bengaluru for fishing products for the last one week. The price is also reasonable when compared to the last season. Majority of the fish products are being exported to Karanataka and also parts of Telangana,” K Ramaswamy, a farmer from Indukurpeta mandal, said. 

