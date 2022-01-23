STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active Covid cases shoot past 70K: Andhra Pradesh

Rise by 9,007 in a day after 12,926 fresh infections emerge; state sees 3K recoveries, 6 deaths.

Published: 23rd January 2022 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

More people turn up at testing centres in Vijayawada on Saturday (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

More people turn up at testing centres in Vijayawada on Saturday (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The active Covid-19 caseload in Andhra Pradesh continued to increase by leaps and bounds. In the 24 hours ending Saturday at 9 am, it rose by 9,007 to reach 73,143 after the State added 12,926 new cases from 43,763 sample tests. 

Visakhapatnam has the highest caseload of 14,292, followed by Chittoor with 10,973, while West Godavari accounted for the lowest of 1,505 active cases even as there was a slight decline in the daily growth. 

The daily positivity rate continued to hover around 30 per cent. With the fresh additions, the state’s tally increased to 21,66,194. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Visakhapatnam topped the chart with 1,959 new cases. Besides Visakhapatnam, four other districts -- Anantapur, Chittoor, Guntur, and Prakasam -- reported new cases between 1,000 and 2,000.

Chittoor logged 1,566 new infections, a marginal decrease since the previous day. Anantapur reported 1,379, a slight increase in the number of cases compared to Friday’s. Guntur reported 1,212, also more than the number of positives reported the previous day; Prakasam registered 1,001 new cases. 

Seven other districts witnessed new cases between 500 and 1,000, even as Krishna district saw less than 500 cases. It reported 354 cases, the lowest single-day spike in the 24 hours in any of the AP districts.

East Godavari, which reported 756 new cases, became the first district in the state to cross the three lakh mark in the cumulative positive cases.

Meanwhile, there was an improvement in the number of recoveries as a thousand more people above the Friday’s figures, recovered. In the last 24 hours, till Saturday 9 am, 3,913 were declared recovered taking the gross to 20,78,513. The state saw six Covid fatalities in the 24 hours.

Three deaths in Visakhapatnam, two in Nellore, and one in East Godavari took the toll to 14,538.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chittoor COVID Pandemic Cases Anantapur Krishna East Godavari Guntur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp