APCPDCL may replace power lines in Prakasam district with Rs 980 crore

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL)-Ongole circle has sent proposals for Rs 980 crore funds to replace electricity supply lines, which have exceeded over 25 years of service across the district.

The government has already sanctioned 16 new 11 KV capacity electricity supply substations to substantiate the increasing electricity supply needs of the district.

On average, the district consumes nearly 12.46 million units per day. Keeping this in view, the APCPDCL authorities have made recent proposals. The district was recently sanctioned 1,154 new electricity transformers also.

Speaking to TNIE in this regard, Superintending Engineer (SE) APCPDCL-Ongole circle KVG Satyanarayana explained that the new sub-stations will ease the power supply constraints across the district.

On the other hand, the authorities are focusing on long-pending electricity consumption bill amounts from the government and private parties. In this connection, the electricity department is conducting a special drive to collect the pending charges from big defaulters.

“Three Months back, we had around 470 crore pending bill amounts and after taking several measures to collect the pending amounts, it came down to Rs 204 crore. As the financial year nears to an end, we are going to speed up our pending bills collection drives across the district to recover them before the deadline,” the SE explained.