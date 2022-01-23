STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mega job mela held at Yerragondapalem

As many as 32 companies took part in the job mela to select suitable candidates from nearly 4,000 applicants.

Representational Image (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A mega job mela was organised by AP Skill Development Corporation at Yerragondapalem on Saturday. As many as 32 companies took part in the job mela to select suitable candidates from nearly 4,000 applicants. Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh attended the programme as chief guest. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister called upon the youngsters to upgrade their professional qualities and qualifications to suit the needs of the industry. He also inaugurated Rs 1.30 crore Dr. BR Ambedkar-Babu Jagjivan Ram auditorium.

