Minister Vellampalli inaugurates renovated Vijayawada Municipal Corporation swimming pool

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Saturday inaugurated renovated Vijayawada Municipal Corporation swimming pool developed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.48 crore at Guru Nanak Nagar Colony here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that foundation stone for a walking track and a park that will be accessible to the public at full capacity during the year was also laid.

Besides undertaking various development works like roads and drains in the city, parks will be modernised in many areas to protect the urban environment and provide pleasant ambiance to the residents, he said. Walking tracks will be set up in many places with the aim of keeping the people healthy and the parks will also be beautified, the minister said.

VMC Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that around Rs 1.5 crore has been spent on modernising the swimming pool as well as setting up a small park, pathway and gym. The swimming pool has been fully developed with all kinds of facilities to make it comfortable for the residents, he said. Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi, YSRC leader Devineni Avinash, VMC chief engineer M Prabhakar Rao and other officials were present.