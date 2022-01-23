STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Somu dividing people: YSRC 

Published: 23rd January 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas came down heavily on BJP State President Somu Veerraju for playing “religion politics” by making false allegations against the State government. 

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, the minister said that Somu Veerraju has been making provocative statements against the government and “spreading hatred” across the State. 

The minister claimed that  Veerraju couldn’t even win as corporator, yet criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by using abusive language. He warned the BJP State chief to watch his mouth while speaking about the Chief Minister. 

