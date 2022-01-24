Govt invites staff for talks, unions say they will serve strike notice today 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Committee of Ministers invited the employees’ associations leaders for talks on Monday. Amid the ongoing tussle on the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) issue, the Government had constituted a committee with Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Botcha Satyanarayana and Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani), Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma as members to hold talks with the employees.

As Buggana and the Chief Secretary are in Delhi, the government sent a communication to the employees’ union leaders to attend the meeting to be held in the Secretariat on Monday with Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and Perni Venkatramaiah and Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.

However, addressing the media after the PRC steering committee meeting, the employees’ associations leaders maintained that they will not hold talks with the panel till the government withdraws the orders issued for the implementation of the new PRC. The steering committee, comprising members of four employees’ associations including AP JAC, AP JAC Amaravati, AP Secretariat Employees Association and AP State Government Employees Association, which met here on Sunday, decided to serve a strike notice on the government on Monday. “We will call on the Chief Secretary in the Secretariat at 3 pm on Monday and serve him the notice,” AP JAC Chairman Bandi Srinivas said. He held the government responsible for the agitation.

AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu asserted that they have not declared a war against the government, but are expressing resentment to achieve their justified demands. “Though we have made it clear that we are not involving any political party, the government is resorting to a malicious campaign against us,” he said.