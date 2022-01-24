Police get crucial information on Sankranti casino 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Contrary to the claims of Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) and YSRC leaders that no casino was organised in the K Convention Hall during Sankranti festival, Krishna district police reportedly collected details of air passengers who arrived in Vijayawada during the period and outsiders who booked rooms in hotels in the town.

It is learnt that the police are also collecting details of 15 women hailing from Mumbai and other Northern States who stayed in a hotel in Gudivada during the festival.Sources close to Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu, who is probing the controversial issue after several complaints were filed against the alleged casino setup at the convention hall of Kodali Nani, said the police recorded statements of the hotel staff where the dance performers stayed in Gudivada from January 14 to 17.

It may be recalled that Opposition TDP leaders claimed that they have evidence to prove that a casino was organised in Gudivada during Sankranti celebrations. The festival celebrations held at the K Convention Hall kicked up a controversy after alleged videos of the casino set up there went viral on social media platforms.

According to sources, more than Rs 200 crore changed hands in the form of bets in card games, gambling and other games organised in the convention hall for three days from January 14. The organisers allegedly collected Rs 10,000 as entry fee and provided all facilities such as unlimited liquor and food to participants.

