STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam police solve double murder case within hours of crime

On January 14, Pichhaiah called Kotilingam over phone and requested him to give him company to Eethamukkala-Pallipalem village.

Published: 24th January 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police have claimed to solve a double murder case by arresting the accused within a few hours of the crime.Ongole DSP U Naga Raju on Sunday conducted a press meet and explained the case details.

According to the DSP,  Shaik Rabbani, 32, runs a tea shop near the Sai Veena Hospital in the Ongole- 60 feet road. M Kasi Kumar joined his shop as an assistant. Kasi, however, developed an illegal relationship with Rabbani’s wife Noorjahan and they eloped six months back. Later, the police brought them back and Noorjahan went to her sister-in-law Meera Bi’s house at Ambativari Palem in Nellore.

On Saturday morning, Rabbani went to Meera Bi’s house and asked her about Noorjahan’s whereabouts. Then he stabbed Meera Bi with a sharp knife and she died on the spot. When Meera Bi’s son Akbar Aleef tried to retaliate, he also sustained injuries and died. Later,  Rabbani came to Ongole and waited near Ravi Priya Mall for Kasi. When Kasi arrived there, he stabbed him and slit his throat with a knife. The police rushed Kasi to the GGH and after first aid, he was shifted to a private hospital. His health condition is said to be critical.

ALSO READ | Nellore police nab 3 red sanders smugglers, 55 woodcutters

Later, Onogle taluka CI V Srinivasa Reddy, SI Deva Kumar arrested the accused Shaik Rabbani near Mangamma College Junction on the North Bypass Road on Saturday evening. They also seized the weapon used for the stabbing. Prakasam SP Malika Garg appreciated DSP Naga Raju, CI, SI and their staff for solving the case.

Meanwhile, Kothapatnam Police under the Ongole sub-division also solved another murder case that took place under Kothapatnam PS limits a few days ago. DSP U Naga Raju revealed the details on Sunday. According to the DSP, Kokkiligadda Pichhaiah, 38, and Aila Kotilingam, 41, were friends and belonged to K Pallipalem village in Kothapatnam mandal.

On January 14, Pichhaiah called Kotilingam over phone and requested him to give him company to Eethamukkala-Pallipalem village. While they reached Eethamukkala, Kotilingam snatched Picchaiah’s gold chain and killed him.

Earlier, Kotilingam made the victim to consume liquor. The accused murdered Pichhaiah by hitting him on the head with liquor bottle and then strangled him with the victims waist thread. The accused revealed this during interrogation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crime Murder Police
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp