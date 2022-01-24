Prakasam police solve double murder case within hours of crime

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police have claimed to solve a double murder case by arresting the accused within a few hours of the crime.Ongole DSP U Naga Raju on Sunday conducted a press meet and explained the case details.

According to the DSP, Shaik Rabbani, 32, runs a tea shop near the Sai Veena Hospital in the Ongole- 60 feet road. M Kasi Kumar joined his shop as an assistant. Kasi, however, developed an illegal relationship with Rabbani’s wife Noorjahan and they eloped six months back. Later, the police brought them back and Noorjahan went to her sister-in-law Meera Bi’s house at Ambativari Palem in Nellore.

On Saturday morning, Rabbani went to Meera Bi’s house and asked her about Noorjahan’s whereabouts. Then he stabbed Meera Bi with a sharp knife and she died on the spot. When Meera Bi’s son Akbar Aleef tried to retaliate, he also sustained injuries and died. Later, Rabbani came to Ongole and waited near Ravi Priya Mall for Kasi. When Kasi arrived there, he stabbed him and slit his throat with a knife. The police rushed Kasi to the GGH and after first aid, he was shifted to a private hospital. His health condition is said to be critical.

Later, Onogle taluka CI V Srinivasa Reddy, SI Deva Kumar arrested the accused Shaik Rabbani near Mangamma College Junction on the North Bypass Road on Saturday evening. They also seized the weapon used for the stabbing. Prakasam SP Malika Garg appreciated DSP Naga Raju, CI, SI and their staff for solving the case.

Meanwhile, Kothapatnam Police under the Ongole sub-division also solved another murder case that took place under Kothapatnam PS limits a few days ago. DSP U Naga Raju revealed the details on Sunday. According to the DSP, Kokkiligadda Pichhaiah, 38, and Aila Kotilingam, 41, were friends and belonged to K Pallipalem village in Kothapatnam mandal.

On January 14, Pichhaiah called Kotilingam over phone and requested him to give him company to Eethamukkala-Pallipalem village. While they reached Eethamukkala, Kotilingam snatched Picchaiah’s gold chain and killed him.

Earlier, Kotilingam made the victim to consume liquor. The accused murdered Pichhaiah by hitting him on the head with liquor bottle and then strangled him with the victims waist thread. The accused revealed this during interrogation.