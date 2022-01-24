STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan pays rich tributes to Netaji

Published: 24th January 2022

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary, observed all over the country as ‘Parakram Diwas’, at a programme held in Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.He offered floral tributes to the portrait of Netaji and said that the country remembers the indomitable spirit and selfless service rendered by Bose to the nation. 

The Governor said Netaji was a true nationalist, a devout patriot and his love for India was unparalleled in the nation’s history and he still lives in the hearts of scores of people. He said the ‘Parakram Diwas’ will be an inspiration to the people of the country, especially the youth. Netaji inspired young people of the country with his famous slogan “Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom” and “Jai Hind” and also he was the first leader to call Gandhi the ‘Father of the Nation’, he said. 

