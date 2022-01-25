Daily positivity rate 36 per cent, caseload closer to 1 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: There was no let up in the State’s Covid situation as the active caseload went up from 83,610 to 93,305 in the 24 hours ending Monday at 9 am.

Visakhapatnam continued to have the highest number of 16,424 active cases followed by Chittoor with 10,728 and West Godavari accounted for the lowest of 2,246 active cases. Out of 40,266 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 14,502 tested positive, taking the State’s cumulative tally of positive cases to 21,95,136. The daily positivity rate shot up to 36 per cent.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Visakhapatnam topped the daily chart with 1,728 new cases. Five other districts — Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Nellore, and Prakasam — reported new cases between 1,000 and 2,000. Anantapur reported 1,610 more cases than the previous day’s tally, while Kurnool logged 1,551 new infections, a significant increase from the previous day. Nellore reported 1,198 and Prakasam 1,597 new cases.

Six other districts witnessed new cases between 500 and 1,000, even as Krishna district saw less than 500 cases. It reported 484 cases, the lowest single-day spike in the 24 hours in any of the AP districts.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries on Monday were significantly higher than the previous day. A total of 4,800 people were declared cured. The State saw seven Covid fatalities in the 24 hours. Two deaths were reported in West Godavari, while one death each was reported in Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kurnool, Nellore and Srikakulam, after which the State’s toll increased to 14,549.

All the 13 districts reported more than 10 per cent weekly positivity rate with Chittoor district having the highest weekly positivity rate of 46.51 per cent.