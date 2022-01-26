Ongole cattle centre to get Rs 10 cr facelift

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Breed Cattle Conservation Centre (OBCCC), at Naguluppalapadu (NG Padu) mandal in Prakasam, is finally getting the much-needed facelift with Rs 10 crore sanctioned to it under the Centre’s Gokul Gram scheme of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission programme.

After it was relocated from Ramatheertham to Chadalawada village in 2001, 200 acres of endowments and private lands were allocated to it, and a few buildings were built with the Central funds sanctioned in 2017-18. Later, the funding was stopped as not much interest was given to the project.

In the Rs 10 crore, an Ongole breed cattle embryo culture and transfer technology lab will come up in addition to proposed sheds, two electricity transformers, internal roads, overhead water tank and a compound wall.

“At present, we have about 300 indigenous Ongole breed cattle at the conservation centre in Chadalawada village. They are given fodder grown in 160 acres,” Dr B Ravi Kumar, deputy director- OBCCC, told TNIE on Monday.

“Not just the embryo culture and transfer technology lab, our focus is also on nurturing the calves in separate sheds and give them highly nutritious food,” the official added.