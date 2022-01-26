STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ongole cattle centre to get Rs 10 cr facelift

Ongole breed cattle embryo culture and transfer technology laboratory will be set up.

Published: 26th January 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Ongole Breed Cattle Conservation Centre at Chandalawada village in Prakasam’s NG Padu mandal I Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The Ongole Breed Cattle Conservation Centre (OBCCC), at Naguluppalapadu (NG Padu) mandal in Prakasam, is finally getting the much-needed facelift with Rs 10 crore sanctioned to it under the Centre’s Gokul Gram scheme of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission programme. 

After it was relocated from Ramatheertham to Chadalawada village in 2001, 200 acres of endowments and private lands were allocated to it, and a few buildings were built with the Central funds sanctioned in 2017-18.  Later, the funding was stopped as not much interest was given to the project. 

In the Rs 10 crore, an Ongole breed cattle embryo culture and transfer technology lab will come up in addition to proposed sheds, two electricity transformers,  internal roads, overhead water tank and a compound wall. 

“At present, we have about 300 indigenous Ongole breed cattle at the conservation centre in Chadalawada village. They are given fodder grown in 160 acres,” Dr B Ravi Kumar, deputy director- OBCCC, told TNIE on Monday. 

“Not just the embryo culture and transfer technology lab, our focus is also on nurturing the calves in separate sheds and give them highly nutritious food,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole Breed Cattle Conservation Centre OBCCC Gokul Gram scheme Rashtriya Gokul Mission
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp