President Medals for 16 police officers, six from Prisons Department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 16 police and six correctional service personnel from the State have been selected for the President's service medals on the occasion of Republic Day, according to an official release from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

Out of the 16, one got the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the remaining 15 Police Medal for Meritorious Service medals. Bhavana Saxena, resident commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, New Delhi, has been selected for the President’s Police Medal (PPM).

As many as 15 police officers — SV Rajashekhar Babu ( Deputy inspector general of police, Law and Order), East Godavari SP M Ravindranath Babu, APCID deputy superintendent of police Vaka Sreerambabu, Vijayawada East zone ACP K Vijay Kumar, Greyhounds assistant commandant Bula Vijay Kumar, Visakhapatnam city Armed Reserve ADCP Kolagani Subramanyam, Vigilance and Enforcement DSP Chunduru Srinivasa Rao, Anantapur DSP Veera Raghava Reddy, Kurnool DSP Yerramorusu Ravindra Reddy, Vijayawada city CCS sub-inspector Krishna Rao Golla, assistant reserve sub-inspector Sattaru Simhachalam, Guntur Urban sub-inspector Narendra Kumar T, Kadapa Two Town sub-inspector Peruru Bhaskar, Kovvur rural assistant sub-inspector Shyrung Naga Srinivas and ACB sub-inspector Singamsetty Veera Anjaneyulu — will receive President Medal (PM) for meritorious service.

Similarly, head warder Ayinaparthi Satyanarayana has been selected for President’s Correctional Service Medal for Distinguished Service and four DSP rank officials and one head warder will be receiving the Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service. All the officers will receive awards in New Delhi next year from the President.