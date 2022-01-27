Best possible pay revision offered to employees, says Governor

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan hoisted the national flag at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday to mark the 73rd Republic Day celebrations. Addressing the gathering, he reiterated the state government’s commitment to the balanced growth of the state and welfare of all sections of the people through Navaratnalu.

The Governor asserted that the government provided the best possible PRC package to its employees in the present circumstances as the state is facing a revenue deficit due to the bifurcation and decrease in its resources as a result of the Covid pandemic.

Stating that as part of the 11th PRC implementation the government has given a fitment benefit of 23% to the employees, Harichandan remarked, “Ours is the only government in the entire country that increased the retirement age of employees to 62 years. Gratuity has also been increased from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 16 lakh.”

“Employees are an integral part of our government and very vital to provide various welfare benefits and services to the public, especially those who are poor, vulnerable and downtrodden... In spite of the financial difficulties, the government sanctioned an unprecedented 27% IR, which cost an additional burden of Rs 17,265 crore to the government,” he pointed out.

Quoting the preamble of the Indian Constitution, the Governor said the government has imbibed what it says with defining promptness and has been providing political, social, economic and educational justice to all sections.

Asserting that inclusive growth is an integral part of the sustainable development goals in the state, he said, “As edified in our constitution, the fruits of development should not be pocketed by a few, but should be distributed evenly among all sections of the society. The government is implementing this in letter and spirit.”

In his nearly 40-minute speech, the governor elaborated on how the government has been helping the people of different sections during the pandemic through direct benefit transfer. He said 95 percent of the promises made in the election manifesto were fulfilled. “The government has distributed a record sum of Rs 1,67,798 crores to 9,29,15,170 beneficiaries under direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT schemes during the last 32 months. Out of the total, an amount of Rs 1,27,173 crore of financial assistance was directly credited into the bank accounts of 6,80,62,804 beneficiaries under the DBT...” he said.

On education, he said the government has taken up the total transformation of nearly 56,703 schools, welfare hostels and junior colleges in a phased manner with an estimated cost of Rs 16,025 Crores under Manabadi Nadu-Nedu scheme.

The Governor also elaborated on other government welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, Vasathi Deevena and Nadu-Nedu in health and education sectors, women welfare, industrialisation, village administration, Clean Andhra Pradesh concept, Jagananna Smart Townships, housing and irrigation.