Guntur soldier’s valour wins Shaurya Chakra

GUNTUR: Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy (23), a sepoy from Darivada Kothapalem village in Bapatla mandal, who attained martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists, was conferred the Shaurya Chakra, the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award. While six army personnel were selected for Shaurya Chakra, five of them, including Jaswanth Reddy, were given the award posthumously.

Jaswanth of 17th Battalion of Madras Regiment, along with another soldier, was killed in a gun battle at the Line of Control during an operation by security forces to foil an infiltration bid at Daddal village in Sunderbani Sector in Rajouri district of Jammu Kashmir on July 8, 2021.

At 6:50 am on that fateful day, Jaswanth while carrying out a search in the densely forested and rugged terrain as scout No 2, observed the movement of terrorists and confronted them. In the ensuing firefight, Jaswanth blocked the terrorists’ most likely route. He displayed raw courage and eliminated one terrorist in a face-to-face gunfight. While crawling forward to engage other terrorists, he saw his team commander severely injured in the terrorists’ fire.

He immediately lobbed grenades to pin down the terrorists and swiftly crawled towards his team commander to pull him to cover. In doing so, he came under heavy gunfire of terrorists and sustained injuries. But disregarding his personal safety, he continued to engage the terrorists and pulled his team commander to safety, before succumbing to his injuries.

For display of conspicuous bravery, courage under fire and unparalleled esprit-de-corps, Jaswanth was awarded the Shaurya Chakra Award posthumously.Jaswanth joined the army after completing his Intermediate. His parents M Srinivasa Reddy and Venkateswaramma are farmhands. He has two younger brothers. His family which is yet to recover from the shock of Jaswanth’s demise, has expressed contentment that his sacrifice is honoured. Speaking to TNIE, his father Srinivasa Reddy said, “We are very proud of our son and happy that Jaswanth is honoured with Shaurya Chakra, which he fully deserves. However, nothing can bring my son back.”

Jaswanth had dreamt of becoming a soldier to serve the country since his childhood. Understanding his passion, we supported his wish, he said.During his visits to his native place, Jaswanth used to motivate the village youth to join the army, besides giving them training in physical fitness. Now, his youngest brother Viswanth Reddy is determined to join the army. “We are all happy that he will be remembered forever with the honour of Shaurya Chakra,” Srinivasa Reddy added.