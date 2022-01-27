STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Guntur soldier’s valour wins Shaurya Chakra

While six army personnel were selected for Shaurya Chakra, five of them, including Jaswanth Reddy, were given the award posthumously.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

Shaurya Chakra

Shaurya Chakra (Photo | PTI)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy (23), a sepoy from Darivada Kothapalem village in Bapatla mandal, who attained martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists, was conferred the Shaurya Chakra, the country’s third-highest peacetime gallantry award. While six army personnel were selected for Shaurya Chakra, five of them, including Jaswanth Reddy, were given the award posthumously. 

Jaswanth of 17th Battalion of Madras Regiment, along with another soldier, was killed in a gun battle at the Line of Control during an operation by security forces to foil an infiltration bid at Daddal village in Sunderbani Sector in Rajouri district of Jammu Kashmir on July 8, 2021. 

At 6:50 am on that fateful day, Jaswanth while carrying out a search in the densely forested and rugged terrain as scout No 2, observed the movement of terrorists and confronted them. In the ensuing firefight, Jaswanth blocked the terrorists’ most likely route. He displayed raw courage and eliminated one terrorist in a face-to-face gunfight. While crawling forward to engage other terrorists, he saw his team commander severely injured in the terrorists’ fire. 

He immediately lobbed grenades to pin down the terrorists and swiftly crawled towards his team commander to pull him to cover. In doing so, he came under heavy gunfire of terrorists and sustained injuries. But disregarding his personal safety, he continued to engage the terrorists and pulled his team commander to safety, before succumbing to his injuries. 

For display of conspicuous bravery, courage under fire and unparalleled esprit-de-corps, Jaswanth was awarded the Shaurya Chakra Award posthumously.Jaswanth joined the army after completing his Intermediate. His parents M Srinivasa Reddy and Venkateswaramma are farmhands. He has two younger brothers. His family which is yet to recover from the shock of Jaswanth’s demise, has expressed contentment that his sacrifice is honoured. Speaking to TNIE, his father Srinivasa Reddy said, “We are very proud of our son and happy that Jaswanth is honoured with Shaurya Chakra, which he fully deserves. However, nothing can bring my son back.”

Jaswanth had dreamt of becoming a soldier to serve the country since his childhood. Understanding his passion, we supported his wish, he said.During his visits to his native place, Jaswanth used to motivate the village youth to join the army, besides giving them training in physical fitness. Now, his youngest brother Viswanth Reddy is determined to join the army. “We are all happy that he will be remembered forever with the honour of Shaurya Chakra,” Srinivasa Reddy added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaurya Chakra Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp