Polavaram project-displaced withdraw stir after government releases compensation amount

19 villages in Polavaram mandal have been submerged in the backwaters of the project.

Published: 27th January 2022 07:41 AM

Rising water levels in Godavari at the Polavaram project site

Polavaram project site (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government has released compensation amount to 1,085 Polavaram project displaced families on Tuesday. With this, the displaced families withdrew their 46-day long agitation on Wednesday. It may be recalled that 19 villages in Polavaram mandal have been submerged in the backwaters of the project. The villagers launched an agitation at Polavaram demanding the release of the compensation amount.

The United Forum of Polavaram Struggle Committee representatives Chittibabu and G Ramesh said that they have asked the revenue authorities to make arrangements to bring their belongings from their houses and pay the package to all eligible persons who attained 18 years of age. There are 640 non-tribal and 445 tribal families among the displaced.

According to revenue authorities 131 families from Chiduru, 44 from Vadapalli, 3 from Siriwaka, 146 from Kondrukota, 65 from Madhapuram, 79 from Sivagiri, 60 from Koruturu, 11 from Yerravaram, 110 from Tekuru, 7 from Pydakulamamidi, 31 from Thutigunta, 130 from Gajulagondi, 28 from Mulagalagudem, and 240 from Kotturu have received the compensation.

