Jagan launches integrated AP Seva portal for better delivery mechanism

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched AP Seva, an improved citizen services portal for an improved delivery mechanism. It is an integrated digital platform for all services from the village secretariat to the State secretariat and intended for better inter-departmental coordination.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches

AP Seva Portal on Thursday I Express

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the initiative will take the governance much closer to the people. Henceforth, the people living in remote villages can also avail citizen services right from their doorstep without running from pillar to post. “This is being done in a true spirit of Gram Swaraj,” he asserted.

The State government launched the volunteer system and village/ward secretariats to take governance to the doorstep of the people.

About four lakh volunteers and staff are part of the delivery mechanism and offering over 540 services directly to the people. Since January 26, 2020, as many as 3.46 crore government services have been provided to the public through village/ward secretariats.

With the launch of the improved AP Seva Portal, people can know the details of their application at every step and they will receive SMS alerts related to the service sought. All the applications can be approved online and officials can also issue certificates and documents online. The portal is also enabled with payment gateways to access paid services. The people can avail the services from any secretariat across the State, he explained.

“This will not only ensure transparency and accountability but also see that there is no scope for any corruption at any level. On one hand people will know the status of their applications, reason for delay if any and at the same time senior officials will be able to keep track of what is happening at the lower level so that they can respond swiftly in case anything is out of line,” he said.P4

New portal to offer more citizen services

The new portal will offer 30 services of revenue and land, 25 of municipal admin, six of civil supplies, three of rural development and 53 of energy department.