STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan launches integrated AP Seva portal for better delivery mechanism

The State government launched the volunteer system and village/ward secretariats to take governance to the doorstep of the people. 

Published: 28th January 2022 05:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 05:10 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched AP Seva, an improved citizen services portal for an improved delivery mechanism. It is an integrated digital platform for all services from the village secretariat to the State secretariat and intended for better inter-departmental coordination. 

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy launches
AP Seva Portal on Thursday I Express

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the initiative will take the governance much closer to the people. Henceforth, the people living in remote villages can also avail citizen services right from their doorstep without running from pillar to post. “This is being done in a true spirit of Gram Swaraj,” he asserted.

The State government launched the volunteer system and village/ward secretariats to take governance to the doorstep of the people. 

About four lakh volunteers and staff are part of the delivery mechanism and offering over 540 services directly to the people. Since January 26, 2020, as many as 3.46 crore government services have been provided to the public through village/ward secretariats.

With the launch of the improved AP Seva Portal, people can know the details of their application at every step and they will receive SMS alerts related to the service sought. All the applications can be approved online and officials can also issue certificates and documents online. The portal is also enabled with payment gateways to access paid services. The people can avail the services from any secretariat across the State, he explained. 

“This will not only ensure transparency and accountability but also see that there is no scope for any corruption at any level. On one hand people will know the status of their applications, reason for delay if any and at the same time senior officials will be able to keep track of what is happening at the lower level so that they can respond swiftly in case anything is out of line,” he said.P4

New portal to offer more citizen services 

The new portal will offer 30 services of revenue and land, 25 of municipal admin, six of civil supplies, three of rural development and 53 of energy department.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR YS Jagan Mohan Reddy AP Seva YSR Government citizen services portal
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp