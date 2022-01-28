STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalemate over PRC continues as employees refuse talks with panel  

Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government is ready to clear the apprehensions of the employees.

Published: 28th January 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stalemate over the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) continued as the employees’ associations leaders refused to hold talks with the Ministers’ Committee. 

While the members of the Ministers Committee are of the view that issues will be sorted out through talks, leaders of the employees’ maintained that they will attend the talks only after the government conceded to their three demands — put the PRC GOs in abeyance, pay the old wages for January and disclose the Ashutosh Mishra committee report.

After waiting for hours in the Secretariat for the PRC Struggle Committee leaders, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the government is ready to clear the apprehensions of the employees.

“We have invited them for talks and spoke to the leaders personally,” he said. “It is unfortunate on part of the Struggle Committee leaders to boycott the talks. But we will be waiting for the Struggle Committee leaders. We are also ready for talks with other employees’ associations. My appeal is that the employees’ leaders should give up their adamant attitude and come forward for talks,” he said. 

Meanwhile, accusing the government of misleading the employees and people, leaders of the PRC Struggle Committee including Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, KR Suryanarayana, K Venkatarami Reddy and Bandi Srinivas said that they are not holding talks with the ministers’  committee as there is no response from the government to  their demands. Taking exception to the “immature” remarks allegedly made of Sajjala, the leaders sought to know how Sajjala held talks with them if they were immature. He is a witness to  the injustice being done, they said. 

