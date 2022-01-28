State logs 13,290 cases, recoveries cross 10,000-mark 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: While the state saw a slight dip in cases, over 10,000 people were declared to have recovered from Covid in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The fresh 10,290 recoveries pushed the aggregate to 21,11,975.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 13,474 new positives, after which the total rose to 22,36,047. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Kadapa reported 2,031 new cases, the highest single-day spike among any other districts in the state.

It was closely followed by Kurnool with 1,835 new cases. Besides Kurnool, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Prakasam, East Godavari and Nellore also logged over 1,000 positives. Visakhapatnam saw 1,349, Guntur 1,342, Prakasam 1,259, East Godavari 1,066 and Nellore 1,007 fresh cases.

While three other districts registered new cases between 500 and 1,000, Vizianagaram, Chittoor and Srikakulam reported less than 500 cases each. Vizianagaram reported 469, Chittoor 328 and Srikakulam 259 new cases.

The state also reported nine Covid fatalities in the 24 hours. Three deaths were reported in Visakhapatnam, two in Anantapur and one each in Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram, which pushed the toll to 14,579.

On Thursday, the number of active cases stood at 1,09,493. Visakhapatnam continued to have the highest number of 13,289 active cases followed by Guntur 11,309. West Godavari accounted for the lowest of 3,327 caseload.