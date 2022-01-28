STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TDP calls reorganisation of dists a ‘diversion game’

TDP has sought an explanation from the government as to why it had issued an ‘overnight notification’ to reorganise districts.

Published: 28th January 2022 04:51 AM

Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP described the reorganisation of districts as nothing but a diversion game. The TDP accused the ruling YSRC leadership of announcing the decision at a time when it was facing rising public resentment on a variety of issues and problems.

Speaking at the strategy committee meeting presided over by party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders sought an explanation from the government as to why it had issued an ‘overnight notification’ to reorganise districts, disregarding people’s concerns. There are clear directions from the Centre not to take up district reorganisation till the nation-wide census is completed. Formation of new districts should be conducive for administrative convenience and in accordance with the aspirations of the local public. It should not be in the manner of creating new problems, they said.

The TDP leaders said they had no objection to naming Krishna district after NTR. Though NTR’s name was removed from Hyderabad airport, the TDP did not politicise it and did not object to giving YSR name to Kadapa district, they said.

The TDP leaders slammed the YSRC regime for handling reorganisation of districts in a very disorderly and indifferent manner. Protests were erupting in several places because the government did not take the local people into confidence. 

Probe sought 

Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu urged Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan to order an impartial enquiry into the Gudivada illegal casino, involvement of the ruling YSRC leaders in it and attacks on the opposition TDP leaders and cadre.

He felt that it would be right to remove Minister (Kodali Nani) from the post for the inquiry to be conducted smoothly, without any interruption, he said in a five-page letter addressed to the Governor. 

Panel report

The fact-finding Committee of the TDP went to Raj Bhavan to submit its report on the casino issue. However, as the Governor was unable to met them, they submitted it to his Special Chief Secretary RP Sisodia.

