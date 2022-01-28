STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two killed, six injured during group clash over land dispute in Kurnool village

The deceased were in no way connected to the land dispute, but they were involved in heated arguments with a group of people, who were holding a discussion with Mahendra Reddy.

Published: 28th January 2022 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Death, murder, killing, dead,

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two people were murdered and six others injured during a clash between two groups over a land dispute at Kamavaram village in Kowthalam mandal on Thursday.  The deceased were identified as Harijana Sivappa (46) and Harijana Eeranna (50), natives of Kamavaram village, agriculture labourers. Both were loyalists of local YSRC leader Mahendra Reddy. 

Police said the situation is under control now.  Additional police personnel has been deployed in the area.

Adoni Circle Inspector M Parthasarathy told the media that the deceased, Harijana Sivappa and Harijana Eeranna, were in no way connected to the land dispute, but they were involved in heated arguments with a group of people, who were holding a discussion with Mahendra Reddy. 

As per the CI, Vadde Ramanji, Vadde Viresh and three others, said to be BJP activists, took the land of one Muneendra Rajkumar on lease and were tilling it for the past 15 years. But, the five persons claimed that the land is theirs and allegedly created some false documents and produced them in the court to strengthen their claim, the CI said. 

Muneendra too approached the court and got an injunction order. Meanwhile, Mahendra Reddy reportedly got an article published in a local newspaper on the issue. 

The infuriated lease holders and six of their family members went to Mahendra Reddy’s house and tried to attack him. Mahendra Reddy’s followers Sivappa and Eeranna allegedly attacked the Ramanji group which led to a violent clash in the village. 

During the clash, women of two groups used chilly powder and men used sickles to attack each other, resulting in the murder of two. The police registered a case and investigation is on. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Land Dispute BJP Activists Mahendra Reddy YSRC
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp