Two killed, six injured during group clash over land dispute in Kurnool village

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Two people were murdered and six others injured during a clash between two groups over a land dispute at Kamavaram village in Kowthalam mandal on Thursday. The deceased were identified as Harijana Sivappa (46) and Harijana Eeranna (50), natives of Kamavaram village, agriculture labourers. Both were loyalists of local YSRC leader Mahendra Reddy.

Police said the situation is under control now. Additional police personnel has been deployed in the area.

Adoni Circle Inspector M Parthasarathy told the media that the deceased, Harijana Sivappa and Harijana Eeranna, were in no way connected to the land dispute, but they were involved in heated arguments with a group of people, who were holding a discussion with Mahendra Reddy.

As per the CI, Vadde Ramanji, Vadde Viresh and three others, said to be BJP activists, took the land of one Muneendra Rajkumar on lease and were tilling it for the past 15 years. But, the five persons claimed that the land is theirs and allegedly created some false documents and produced them in the court to strengthen their claim, the CI said.

Muneendra too approached the court and got an injunction order. Meanwhile, Mahendra Reddy reportedly got an article published in a local newspaper on the issue.

The infuriated lease holders and six of their family members went to Mahendra Reddy’s house and tried to attack him. Mahendra Reddy’s followers Sivappa and Eeranna allegedly attacked the Ramanji group which led to a violent clash in the village.

During the clash, women of two groups used chilly powder and men used sickles to attack each other, resulting in the murder of two. The police registered a case and investigation is on.