Government relaxes ban on transfer of health department staff

Those who are retiring on or before February 28 will not be transferred and those who have completed five years of service at a station as on February 28 will be mandatorily transferred.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The health department on Friday issued orders relaxing the ban on transfers of its staff for a limited period of time and released guidelines and procedures for the purpose. There has been a ban on the transfer of all government employees in the state from June 24, 2019, and considering the request from staff on various grounds such as health, both personal and that of family members, being posted in remote areas for a long period of time, etc, the government decided to relax the ban on transfers.

Some of the important general guidelines issued are that all transfers and postings will be made through online procedure based on the preferences given by the employee. However, no TTA and joining time will be granted in case of request transfers. Further, these transfers will not violate the six-point formula.

Those who are retiring on or before February 28 will not be transferred and those who have completed five years of service at a station as on February 28 will be mandatorily transferred. Transfer and posting of specialist doctors will be strictly to the specialist post to which they belong. Most importantly, mismatch posting are strictly prohibited.

Important general guidelines

Those who are retiring on or before February 28 will not be transferred and those who have completed five years of service at a station as on February 28 will be mandatorily transferred. Transfer of specialists will be strictly to the specialist post to which they belong

