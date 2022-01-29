Omicron curve will flatten by first week of March: Expert

G Janardhana Rao By

VISAKHAPATNAM: Omicron has been spreading faster than expected in the country as its R-value is more than 1%. The Omicron curve, however, will flatten by the end of February or the first week of March. If Omicron stays longer, the situation will be worse as there are chances of the virus getting more mutations, according to former Andhra Medical College principal and ex-Covid nodal officer Dr PV Sudhakar.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Sudhakar said though Omicron is more rampant, it is less serious compared to the delta variant. Only symptomatic treatment is good enough for Omicron and anti-bacterial drugs are not required. The infected people are recovering within five days, he said.

However, there should not be any room for complacency. Since the virus is less severe, people are not getting tested for Covid-19. They are taking paracetamol tablets and moving around freely, which is very dangerous because they are infecting other people. This trend is not good for public health, he observed.

Elaborating further on the virus spread, he said those who recovered from Omicron will have antibodies for three months and then they should get a booster dose of vaccine. According to experts in the US, the infection associated immunity is more strong than the vaccine associated immunity. Post Covid care is important to reduce morbidity and improve the quality of life. Balanced diet, high protein foods, intake of more fruits, antioxidants and exercise will help stimulate immunity, he advised. Dr Sudhakar attributed the surge in daily count in the State during the third wave, particularly in Vizag, to large gatherings for shopping ahead of the festival season and non-adherence to Covid protocol.

