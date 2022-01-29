Somu in soup over ‘district of murderers’ remark

By Express News Service

KADAPA/VIJAYAWADA: BJP state president Somu Veeraju’s comments on Rayalaseema people, especially Kadapa, allegedly depicting them as murderers, attracted ire of the people from different sections of the society in Kadapa district.

Addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam, the BJP state chief said that in Kurnool district, where there is not even proper way to travel, an airport is being developed and another one in Kadapa, a district of murderers. He said those people who only know how to murder want to develop airport now. He suggested them to stick to laying roads and leave developing airports to the BJP.

Taking serious exception to his comments, Proddatur MLA Rachamallu Siva Prasad Reddy said if he is not a public representative and son of Kadapa, which teaches him to respect others, he would have slit the tongue of Somu Veerraju.

Rajampet municipal vice-chairman Marri Ravi said Veerraju has no idea about Rayalaseema and its culture. He wondered how such a person was made the BJP state chief. “It is not proper for Veerraju to project Kadapa as faction-ridden. Our culture is to treat the guests as gods,” he said and threatened to slit Somu’s tongue if he continues to make such comments.

Rayalaseema Community Party state secretary N Ravi Shankar lodged a police complaint against Veerraju for his derogatory comments on people of Kadapa. Meanwhile, the BJP state chief claimed that his comments were taken out of context. He said he meant those involved in the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Somu explains

