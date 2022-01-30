STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No school will be closed for mapping under NEP, says Education Minister

Published: 30th January 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Saturday clarified that schools will not be closed for their mapping under the National Education Policy (NEP) -2020.  

Suresh was speaking on the concluding day of a three-day awareness session on school mapping, organised for people’s representatives. On Saturday, MLAs and MLCs from Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, Kurnool and Nellore took part in the meet at Interim Government Complex, Velagapudi. 

Reiterating that the existing schools will not be closed, he said they will be transformed into foundation schools, foundation plus, high schools and high school plus. 

He added officials would soon hold conferences, district-wise, on the changing nature of schools. “More students are showing interest in government schools today due to the education reforms introduced in the state by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. ” 

“Physical classes are going on uninterrupted in the State for almost five months now despite obstacles. Other states closed their schools when the virus started spreading,” Suresh noted. Deputy CM Amjad Basha said the mapping of Urdu schools should be held as per the advice of the people’s representatives. 

