Pay row: Treasury staff face disciplinary action for defiance

VIJAYAWADA: Taking serious note of the defiance of the treasury department employees in processing staff salaries as per the new pay scales for the month of January in spite of multiple circulars from the finance department, the State government has decided to initiate disciplinary action against them.

Now, there is a big question mark over the payment of staff salaries on February 1 due to refusal of the treasury employees, including DDOs, to prepare the pay bills for January as per the revised pay scales for implementing the 11th PRC. STOs did not approve the pay bills despite clear instructions and timelines from the finance department.

The treasury staff are part of the ongoing agitation against the new pay scales. They are set to go on indefinite strike from February 6 midnight as per the notice given by the PRC Struggle Committee. Their refusal to process the pay slips tantamounts to insubordination and willful negligence.

“They have already served a strike notice. What is the meaning of abstaining from work even before they go on strike? It will attract disciplinary action,” observed Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, government advisor (public affairs).

The finance department on Saturday issued a circular memo directing the officials concerned to initiate disciplinary action against all DDOs and STOs for their failure to discharge duties by 6 pm on Saturday (January 29, 2022).

In the memo, Special Chief Secretary (Finance) SS Rawat asserted that the government cannot be a bystander to the flagrant violation of its instructions and for the acts of omission leading to non-payment of salaries to employees of various categories and pensioners even in normal circumstances and even more in the difficult times of Covid-19.

HRA for a section of staff allowed at 16%

The State government issued an order allowing 16% HRA to all the staff of HoDs, who relocated from Hyderabad and whose office locations fall under the 8% HRA area, on par with the employees working in the Secretariat at Velagapudi and other HoD offices in Vijayawada

Officials told to pay salaries for January on time

The circular read that consequential action as per the conditions of service will have to be initiated against those responsible for violation of the CCA rules and alternative arrangement should also be made for payment of salaries and pensions for January.

The Director of Treasuries and Accounts and the Pay and Accounts Officer were directed to take all necessary measures for the timely payment of salaries for January by proposing an alternative mechanism if needed.