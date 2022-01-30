Positivity rate dips to 29 per cent as Andhra sees 11,000 new cases 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the daily infections of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh declined further on Saturday, the test positivity rate dropped to 28.67 per cent from 31 per cent recorded a day earlier. In the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am, 40,357 samples were tested, which returned 11,573 positives, taking the overall cases in the state to 22,60,181.

There was also an improvement in the number of recoveries. Against the previous day’s figure of 8,742, 9,445 patients were declared cured on Saturday after which the total rose to 21,30,162.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, Kadapa reported 1,942 new cases, the highest single-day spike among any other districts in the state. It was closely followed by Kurnool with 1,522 new cases, Guntur with 1,298, and Visakhapatnam with 1,024.

Six other districts registered fresh infections between 500 and 1,000. Chittoor, Srikaulam and Vizianagaram saw less than 500 cases each. Chittoor reported 479, Srikakulam 274 and Vizianagaram 247 fresh infections.

The number of fatalities came down to three from 12 the previous days. One each death was reported from Chittoor, Guntur and Visakhapatnam taking the state’s toll to 14,594

The number of active cases on Saturday rose to 1,15,4254 with Guntur taking the lead with 12,770. Seven districts now have more than 10,000 active cases each. The remaining six districts have active cases in four digits each, with Vizianagaram having the lowest of 3,697.