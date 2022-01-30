A temple for Gandhi and other freedom fighters' in Srikakulam park

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: In an attempt to inculcate patriotism among the youth by remembering the sacrifices of freedom fighters, a few social activists have built a temple for Mahatma Gandhi and freedom fighters’ Smrithi Vanam at the Municipal Park in Srikakulam. Statues of freedom fighters and social activists were erected in the park with the help of donors.

Arrangements have been made to unveil the Gandhi temple as well as Smrithi Vanam on the eve of Gandhiji’s death anniversary, on Sunday.

A few social activists of Srikakulam have come up with the new initiative to develop the park at Santhinagar colony, which was facing neglect from the authorities. They have approached the then district collector J Nivas. After getting permission from the collector, they started the development works on February 13, 2021. They started a fundraising campaign in the name of Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi and Gandhimarg India Foundation to construct a temple for Mahatma Gandhi.

Subsequently, they have constructed the temple for the Father of the Nation by spending around `20 lakh with the help of donors. After coming to know about the Gandhi temple, a few donors came forward to erect the freedom fighters statues in the park. As many as 30 donors came forward to erect statues.

Statues of freedom fighters Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad, Jawahar Lal Nehru, BR Ambedkar, Chatrapathi Sivaji, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Sardar Gouthu Latchanna and statues of social activists like Swami Vivekananda, Jyothirao Pule, Gurajada Apparao, Gowtham Budda and APJ Abdulkalam and Mother Teresa were erected in the park.

After observing the park development, Srikakulam municipal corporation commissioner Obulesh sanctioned Rs 4.60 lakh for the park beautification from the corporation funds. Leaders of all the political parties, officials, social activists and donors have been invited for Sunday’s inauguration ceremony.

Speaking to TNIE, M Prasadarao, Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi convener said, “Mahatma Gandhi is the apostle of peace and harmony. So we have established a temple for Mahatma to spread his ideology among the younger generation. We will develop the temple as a tourist destination in the district.”

N Mohan, Gandhimarg India Foundation coordinator said, “Within a short time, we have completed the construction of the Gandhi temple with the help of donors. Though we have planned to erect 10 freedom fighters statues in the park, as many as 30 donors came forward.”