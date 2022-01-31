Download Disha App, get chance to meet SP

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police have launched an initiative to promote Disha SoS App in Prakasam district. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg, the police will select three newly-registered women through a lucky draw each day and they will get a chance to meet the SP and discuss women related issues.

On the other hand, Mahila police who will download the App on most women’s smartphones during the week will be felicitated with a certificate and a Gift. The SP said that women should register themselves on the Disha SoS App with details such as phone number, address, alternate number and contact numbers.

In case of emergency, when the SoS button on the App is pressed, a 10-second voice recording will be sent to the Command Control Room, including phone number, address and location. The SoS can be sent by shaking the phone three times. If the victim does not answer the phone, the police will reach the location by tracking the GPS location of the victim.“We appeal to all women, girl students, working women to download the App without any delay” the SP stated.