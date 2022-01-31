STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Download Disha App, get chance to meet SP

Police have launched an initiative to promote Disha SoS App in Prakasam district.

Published: 31st January 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

The Mahila Police was advised to ensure that every woman in their limits should downloaded Disha App.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Police have launched an initiative to promote Disha SoS App in Prakasam district. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg, the police will select three newly-registered women through a lucky draw each day and they will get a chance to meet the SP and discuss women related issues.

On the other hand, Mahila police who will download the App on most women’s smartphones during the week will be felicitated with a certificate and a Gift. The SP said that women should register themselves on the Disha SoS App with details such as phone number, address, alternate number and contact numbers.

In case of emergency, when the SoS button on the App is pressed, a 10-second voice recording will be sent to the Command Control Room, including phone number, address and location. The SoS can be sent by shaking the phone three times. If the victim does not answer the phone, the police will reach the location by tracking the GPS location of the victim.“We appeal to all women, girl students, working women to download the App without any delay” the SP stated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Disha SoS App Malika Garg Prakasam district Mahila polic
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp