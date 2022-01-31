Governor, CM, Naidu pay floral tributes to Mahatma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu and others paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, at their respective offices on Sunday.

He said, “Gandhiji’s contribution to India’s freedom movement cannot be measured in words as he, and other freedom fighters, compelled the British to leave India by following the agenda of non-violence.”

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Talasila Raghuram and MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Gandhiji at his camp office.

Later, the YSRC leaders observed Gandhi Vardhanti at the party headquarters. Speaking on the occasion, Vellampalli said the non violence fight waged by Mahatma Gandhi against the British is ideal for everyone and India is now a free nation because of the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighter. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a true Gandhian and set up village/ward secretariats in the state to achieve ‘Grama Swarajyam’.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi after garlanding his photo. He recalled how the father of the nation effectively used non-violence in the country’s struggle for Independence.

He said that the Mahatma had proved to the world how even the greatest autocratic force had to bend its head before a genuine and determined fight for justice. “The example of Gandhiji will remain a source of perpetual inspiration for all generations,” he observed.