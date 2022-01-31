STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

No filariasis case reported in Guntur district in 2021

To prevent filaria, free tests were conducted for every child studying in classes 1 and 2 in the district from 2016 to 2020.

Published: 31st January 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP took the initiative to spray larvicide to control mosquito larvae and to prevent city from dengue. (Photo | Pandarinath B/EPS)

Image for representation| Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The health department is taking all required action to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, including filaria, dengue, chicken guinea, encephalitis in the district, said district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr Yasmin.

Special awareness programmes were conducted at all primary health centres, urban primary health centres, and community health centres on the occasion of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day in the district on Sunday.

Addressing media persons on this occasion, she said that following the directions of the World Health Organisation, the district medical and health department is spreading awareness to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

To prevent filaria, free tests were conducted for every child studying in classes 1 and 2 in the district from 2016 to 2020. During a recent survey, it was found that the district has not reported a single filaria case in 2021, she said. “At the same time, the majority of vector-borne diseases can be prevented by reducing mosquito populations. By maintaining our houses and surroundings clean and hygienic, the mosquito menace can be prevented and thereby the diseases,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vector-borne diseases Filariasis Tropical Diseases
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp