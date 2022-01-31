No filariasis case reported in Guntur district in 2021

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The health department is taking all required action to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases, including filaria, dengue, chicken guinea, encephalitis in the district, said district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr Yasmin.

Special awareness programmes were conducted at all primary health centres, urban primary health centres, and community health centres on the occasion of the World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day in the district on Sunday.

Addressing media persons on this occasion, she said that following the directions of the World Health Organisation, the district medical and health department is spreading awareness to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases.

To prevent filaria, free tests were conducted for every child studying in classes 1 and 2 in the district from 2016 to 2020. During a recent survey, it was found that the district has not reported a single filaria case in 2021, she said. “At the same time, the majority of vector-borne diseases can be prevented by reducing mosquito populations. By maintaining our houses and surroundings clean and hygienic, the mosquito menace can be prevented and thereby the diseases,” she added.