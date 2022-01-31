Rs 96 crore cruise terminal project works to begin soon at Visakhapatnam port

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The construction of the much-awaited cruise terminal is set to begin within a fortnight as the project tenders have been finalised by the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT).

The cruise terminal, which is expected to give a big boost to tourism in the North Coastal Andhra, will be constructed at the Green Channel Berth of the outer harbour. Separate bids have been finalised for the construction of cruise berth and cruise terminal building.

Speaking to TNIE, VPT Chairman K Rama Mohana Rao said tenders for the `96-crore cruise terminal project were first invited on August 16, 2021. As only one ineligible bid was received for the project, separate tenders were invited for the cruise berth and cruise terminal building.

Radhakrishna Engineering and Construction Company of Vizag has won the bid for the cruise berth, while the terminal building tender has gone to SEBC Constructions of Hyderabad.

Work orders have already been given to the successful bidders. The cruise terminal project works will commence after the approval of technical reports within two weeks.

The cruise berth will be 180 metres long with four mooring dolphins, two each on either side. It can handle Panamax vessels of 50,000-1,00,000 GRT and ships of 300 m LOA, 37.6 m beam and 8.1 m draft. The cruise terminal with modern infrastructure will be ready by next February, he said.

Giving the technical details of the passenger terminal building, the VPT Chairman said it will have a total built up area of 3,530 sq m.

Vizag getting ready for domestic, international cruise travel

There will be adequate parking space for seven buses, 70 cars and 40 two-wheelers. The proposed facilities include immigration counters, lounge, tourism operator counters, restaurants, shopping malls, entertainment zones and restrooms.

The VPT first gave in-principle approval for the `77 crore cruise terminal project on November 16, 2018.

The berth estimate was revised to `64.24 crores by IIT Madras, who are the project consultants, during the detailed design stage duly including shore protection work. The terminal building estimate was revised to Rs 31.81 crore. The VPT approved the Rs 96.05 crore revised cost of the project on May 7, 2021.

It was proposed to take up the project with 50% aid from the Ministry of Tourism under the Assistance to Central Agencies for Tourism Infrastructure Development. Navy gave NOC for the project on July 26, 2021. The CRZ clearance was granted by the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority on October 26, 2021.

The construction of the new terminal will facilitate both domestic and international cruise travel from Vizag in a big way. It will also generate large scale employment for local people, the VPT Chairman said.