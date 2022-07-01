Andhra Pradesh AIDS control society review meet concludes

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day review meeting of Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) with partners and ADMHOs of 26 districts and DAPCUs, concluded Thursday.APSACS project director GS Naveen Kumar, who chaired the meeting, discussed major activities and progress of targets discussed with the officials at length.The project director directed the partners to work on six points — Awareness, Accessibility, Availability, Acceptance, Affordability, and Adherence in providing HIV preventive services at all facilities.

He also emphasised on taking the approach of 95-95-95 up to the village/ward secretariat level, so that the state can focus on the gaps and fulfil them and reach the target early. The district wise status of HIV in number in Andhra Pradesh and the services available were explained by APSACS through maps during the meeting.

The Project Director has suggested to develop SOP for Gram Sachivalayam staff at village and ward level to support PLHIV. Accordingly, the participants have discussed in three groups and initiated preparing SOP at ward and sachivalayam level.

The groups on the Second day have presented the draft SOP plans and sought the expert suggestions from the Project Director. Divisional Development officer Ramnadh Reddy from gram sachivalam department have explained the structure of sachivalam staff at village and ward level and the roles of each staff. Henceforth village and ward secretariats will be involved active in implementation of plans for the prevention of HIV. Project Director convened a meeting with Vijay, director K.L.University, Srilatha from UNICEF and others.

