Andhra Pradesh High Court dismisses MP’s PIL on loans

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has recently dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Narasapuram MP K Raghu Ramakrishnama Raju seeking court direction to prevent the financial institutions from issuing loans to the State government based on the revenue of AP Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL). The verdict was given on June 24, but the copy was not made public and recently it was made available.

In its verdict against the MP’s PIL, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, observed that the Public Interest Litigation was filed by Raghu Ramakrishnama Raju with a purpose to prevent the State government from getting loans from banks and other financial institutions for implementing welfare programmes. Such a step will have a severe impact on public welfare programmes, it observed.

The bench stated that in the financial matters that will create problems to the government, courts will take a cautious approach and added that the management of financial matters should be left to the government. It further observed that to manage and analyse financial issues, the court is not an economist or financial expert.

The bench also pointed out that the petitioner had only claimed that allowing the APBCL to get loans will create a big problem to people of the State, but failed to explain what will be the problem and how it will happen. Stating that the PIL was not filed in the interest of public, the court dismissed the petition.