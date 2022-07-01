Elephant gives birth to calf at Komarada village in Andhra Pradesh, herd stays put

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: A wild elephant gave birth to a calf on the outskirts of Old Duggi village in Komarada mandal on Thursday. Five elephants of the herd stood guard as the elephant gave birth. A herd of seven elephants, including a tusker, was found between Old Duggi and Old Gunanupuram villages in Komarada mandal. Based on the locals’ information, forest officials rushed to the spot and took precautionary measures to protect the calf. Several residents of Old Duggi as well as surrounding villages rushed to the spot to see the calf. However, the forest officials prevented the locals, as there is a chance for elephants attacking them.

Speaking to TNIE, Parvathipuram forest range officer and in charge of elephant monitoring cell, M Muralikrishna said, “It is difficult for us to determine the sex of the calf as we can’s go near it. We have been monitoring the herd with the help of elephant trackers. The herd of seven elephants including one tusker was located between Old Duggi and Old Gunanupuram villages in Komarada Mandal by Thursday evening. We have alerted the locals about the movement of the herd. I appeal to the public not to go near the herd as there is a chance of the elephants attacking them for safeguarding the newborn calf.”

It may be recalled that a herd of eight elephants, including four tuskers, had entered the Parvathipuram agency through the River Nagavali from Lakheri forest, Odisha in September 2018. However, one tusker was electrocuted. Later two other tuskers died. With this, the number of elephants reached five by 2020. Later, an elephant gave birth to a calf. Now, the number has again reached seven.