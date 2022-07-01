STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP to take part in PM Modi’s event on July 4

The Union Minister spoke to the TDP chief over phone and urged him to send the TDP representative to Alluri Jayanti Utsav at Bhimavaram.

Published: 01st July 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has written a letter to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, inviting TDP to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. The Union Minister urged Naidu to send a TDP representative to Alluri birth anniversary celebrations at Bhimavaram on July 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event. 

He stated that Alluri Jayanti Utsav is being held as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. In addition to extending the invitation letter, the Union Minister spoke to the TDP chief over phone and urged him to send the TDP representative to Alluri Jayanti Utsav at Bhimavaram. As per the direction of Naidu, TDP State president K Atchannaidu will take part in PM Modi’s programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy TDP participate 125th birth anniversary celebrations Alluri Sitarama Raju freedom fighter Narendra Modi
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp