TDP to take part in PM Modi’s event on July 4

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy has written a letter to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, inviting TDP to participate in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. The Union Minister urged Naidu to send a TDP representative to Alluri birth anniversary celebrations at Bhimavaram on July 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the event.

He stated that Alluri Jayanti Utsav is being held as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. In addition to extending the invitation letter, the Union Minister spoke to the TDP chief over phone and urged him to send the TDP representative to Alluri Jayanti Utsav at Bhimavaram. As per the direction of Naidu, TDP State president K Atchannaidu will take part in PM Modi’s programme.