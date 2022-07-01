STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two held in Amaravathi and Tadepalli for posting defamatory content against govt on social media 

Condemning the arrests, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu slammed the State government and police and alleged that they introduced ‘dacoit culture’ to oppress people.

Published: 01st July 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: CID sleuths arrested two persons for posting defamatory content against the State government, in Amaravathi and Tadepalli in the wee hours of Thursday. The accused were identified as Venkatesh, a YouTuber from Dharanikota in Palnadu district, and Janardhan Rao, a TDP activist in Tadepalli. The accused were shifted to the CID regional office in Guntur for investigation. 

Cases were registered against the duo under Sections 419, 469, 163 66 (c) of the Indian Penal Code. Security was beefed up at the CID regional office to prevent any protests by TDP activists. Meanwhile, the parents of Venkatesh alleged that the CID jumped over the compound wall and forcibly broke into their house, damaged furniture, and illegally arrested their son. 

Condemning the arrests, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu slammed the State government and police and alleged that they introduced ‘dacoit culture’ to oppress people. He demanded that the government release them immediately. Naidu pointed out that social media activists were not terrorists and every person had a right to express his views. 

He alleged that the government and police were ignoring the High Court’s orders and carrying on with illegal arrests and warned that the police should be answerable for unlawful arrests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CID Arrest defamatory content Against State government Amaravathi Social Media Indian Penal Code TDP Chandrababu Naidu dacoit culture
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp