Two held in Amaravathi and Tadepalli for posting defamatory content against govt on social media 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: CID sleuths arrested two persons for posting defamatory content against the State government, in Amaravathi and Tadepalli in the wee hours of Thursday. The accused were identified as Venkatesh, a YouTuber from Dharanikota in Palnadu district, and Janardhan Rao, a TDP activist in Tadepalli. The accused were shifted to the CID regional office in Guntur for investigation.

Cases were registered against the duo under Sections 419, 469, 163 66 (c) of the Indian Penal Code. Security was beefed up at the CID regional office to prevent any protests by TDP activists. Meanwhile, the parents of Venkatesh alleged that the CID jumped over the compound wall and forcibly broke into their house, damaged furniture, and illegally arrested their son.

Condemning the arrests, TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu slammed the State government and police and alleged that they introduced ‘dacoit culture’ to oppress people. He demanded that the government release them immediately. Naidu pointed out that social media activists were not terrorists and every person had a right to express his views.

He alleged that the government and police were ignoring the High Court’s orders and carrying on with illegal arrests and warned that the police should be answerable for unlawful arrests.