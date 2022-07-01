STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag port exports 2.41 lakh MT of seafood worth Rs 15,274 crore last fiscal to get 1st place 

Frozen shrimp continued to be the major export item in terms of quantity. A total of 7.28 lakh MT of frozen shrimp worth $5.8 million was exported.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Vizag Port (File Photo |EPS)

Vizag Port (File Photo |EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Among major ports in the country, Vizag port has stood first in seafood exports with a share of 26.5% in value in the financial year 2021-22.India achieved an all-time high in marine exports last fiscal. It exported 13.69 lakh metric tonnes of seafood worth Rs 57,587 crore. Andhra Pradesh accounted for 23.66% of the total exports from the country. In terms of value, the State registered 34.76% growth as it earned a revenue of Rs 20,019 crore through marine exports.

Vizag port registered 11.87% growth in export of marine food as 2.41 lakh MT were exported compared to 2.16 lakh MT previous year. In terms of value, the port earned Rs 15,274 crore in 2021-22 compared to Rs 12,330 crore in 2020-21.The port also registered a growth of 26.73% in terms of revenue in Dollars. Export of seafood by air has also started from this fiscal year. The airport registered export of 460 MT this year compared to zero exports last fiscal. The revenue in the form of air cargo from Visakhapatnam was put at Rs 27.14 crore this year.

Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports stood second and third in exports after Vizag port in the State. However, Krishnapatnam port registered a negative growth of -61.38%. Kakinada port also registered -99.82% negative growth in exports compared to previous fiscal. Frozen shrimp continued to be the major export item in terms of quantity. A total of 7.28 lakh MT of frozen shrimp worth $5.8 million was exported. It accounted for 53.18% share in quantity and 75.11% share in earnings in Dollars. This is an all-time high record both in quantity and value. 

Export of Vannamei (whiteleg) shrimp increased from 5,15,907 MT in 2020-21 to 6,43,037 MT in 2021-22. Of the total Vannamei shrimp exports, the US accounted for 59.05%, followed by China (14.59%), European Union (8.16%),  South East Asia (4.78%), Japan (3.61%) and the Middle East (3.17%). The US has become a major market for black tiger shrimp with a share of 25.90% in terms of Dollars. The export of other items increased by 43.8% in Rupee value and 42.94% in Dollar value. 

The US continued to be the major importer of Indian seafood in terms of both value and volume with imports worth $3,371.66 million, accounting for a share of 37.56%. China emerged as the second largest seafood importer from India in terms of quantity with 2,66,989 MT worth $1,175.05 million, accounting for 19.50% in quantity and 15.14% in Dollars. 

Shrimp tops in export earnings of seafood
Frozen shrimp continued to be the major export item from Vizag port  in terms of quantity. A total of 7.28 lakh MT of frozen shrimp worth $5.8 million was exported last financial year. It accounted for 53.18% share in quantity and 75.11% share in export earnings in Dollars. This is an all-time high record both in quantity and value, port officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizag port Sea food export marine exports Andhra Pradesh Air Cargo Kakinada port Frozen shrimp
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp