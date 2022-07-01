Vizag port exports 2.41 lakh MT of seafood worth Rs 15,274 crore last fiscal to get 1st place 

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Among major ports in the country, Vizag port has stood first in seafood exports with a share of 26.5% in value in the financial year 2021-22.India achieved an all-time high in marine exports last fiscal. It exported 13.69 lakh metric tonnes of seafood worth Rs 57,587 crore. Andhra Pradesh accounted for 23.66% of the total exports from the country. In terms of value, the State registered 34.76% growth as it earned a revenue of Rs 20,019 crore through marine exports.

Vizag port registered 11.87% growth in export of marine food as 2.41 lakh MT were exported compared to 2.16 lakh MT previous year. In terms of value, the port earned Rs 15,274 crore in 2021-22 compared to Rs 12,330 crore in 2020-21.The port also registered a growth of 26.73% in terms of revenue in Dollars. Export of seafood by air has also started from this fiscal year. The airport registered export of 460 MT this year compared to zero exports last fiscal. The revenue in the form of air cargo from Visakhapatnam was put at Rs 27.14 crore this year.

Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports stood second and third in exports after Vizag port in the State. However, Krishnapatnam port registered a negative growth of -61.38%. Kakinada port also registered -99.82% negative growth in exports compared to previous fiscal. Frozen shrimp continued to be the major export item in terms of quantity. A total of 7.28 lakh MT of frozen shrimp worth $5.8 million was exported. It accounted for 53.18% share in quantity and 75.11% share in earnings in Dollars. This is an all-time high record both in quantity and value.

Export of Vannamei (whiteleg) shrimp increased from 5,15,907 MT in 2020-21 to 6,43,037 MT in 2021-22. Of the total Vannamei shrimp exports, the US accounted for 59.05%, followed by China (14.59%), European Union (8.16%), South East Asia (4.78%), Japan (3.61%) and the Middle East (3.17%). The US has become a major market for black tiger shrimp with a share of 25.90% in terms of Dollars. The export of other items increased by 43.8% in Rupee value and 42.94% in Dollar value.

The US continued to be the major importer of Indian seafood in terms of both value and volume with imports worth $3,371.66 million, accounting for a share of 37.56%. China emerged as the second largest seafood importer from India in terms of quantity with 2,66,989 MT worth $1,175.05 million, accounting for 19.50% in quantity and 15.14% in Dollars.

Shrimp tops in export earnings of seafood

Frozen shrimp continued to be the major export item from Vizag port in terms of quantity. A total of 7.28 lakh MT of frozen shrimp worth $5.8 million was exported last financial year. It accounted for 53.18% share in quantity and 75.11% share in export earnings in Dollars. This is an all-time high record both in quantity and value, port officials said.