By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A woman in her twenties sustained minor injuries when she was attacked by a bear in Yerrabanda village of Kambadur mandal in Anantapur district on Friday morning.

According to villagers, the bear, which came from the nearby forest, attacked the woman, identified as Gurupadam, when she went to the fields. The woman shouted for help and the villagers rushed to her rescue. Hearing the commotion, the wild animal fled. Later, the bear tried to attack a person at a nearby field.