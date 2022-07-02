STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encourage farmers to raise bamboo: CS to officials

Sameer Sharma, Andhra Chief Secretary

Sameer Sharma, Andhra Chief Secretary (Photo | File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has directed officials to encourage farmers to take up bamboo cultivation.The CS, who is also the State Bamboo Mission Chairman, said bamboo cultivation should be encouraged in forest areas, RoFR lands, private lands, bunds of canals, tanks and reservoirs.

Presiding over the State Bamboo Mission meeting held at the Secretariat on Friday, he said funds to the tune of `1,184 crore, including  `710 crore (60% share) of the Centre and `473 crore (40%) share of the State government are available with the State Bamboo Mission.

Explaining the use of bamboo in the construction sector, incense stick industry, furniture and handicrafts, the CS said there is a good demand for bamboo. Hence, the officials should promote bamboo cultivation in the State in a big way.

The Centre and the State governments will give 50% subsidy for cultivation of bamboo by private individuals and cent percent subsidy for raising plantations in government lands.All the farmers in the State are eligible for taking up bamboo cultivation. The officials should educate farmers on the benefits of bamboo cultivation, he said.

CS reviews waste management
Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma on Friday reviewed the solid and liquid waste management and beautification of canals in Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram.

