NDRF team studies ops at APDMA office

APDMA Director C Nagaraju explained the system in vogue for sending alerts based on the round-the-clock observations at the State Emergency Operations Centre.

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 05:08 AM

National Disaster Response Force. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A 12-member team, led by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector General Narendra Singh Bandola, visited the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority (APDMA) office in Vijayawada on Friday.

During their interaction, several latest methodologies using latest technologies for disaster management were explained to the NDRF team. Narendra Singh said the purpose of their visit was to study the 24x7 monitoring operations at the Operations Centre of APDMA for quick response in case of disasters. Based on their study, they will take steps for setting up of an integrated control room in New Delhi, he said.

Working of the satellite-based mobile data voice terminal (SBMDVT) was demonstrated to the NDRF team. WebEOC, GIS and other technologies being used at the centre were also explained to the visiting team.

