Srivari Brahmotsavams to begin from Sept 27

TIRUMALA: Officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are gearing up to hold the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams in the temple town from September 27. TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy held a meeting with senior officials at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday. Stating that the Vahana sevas would be observed in the four Mada streets this year, the EO said, “We are anticipating a heavy pilgrim rush as the mega event is taking place after a hiatus of two years.”

At the first meeting held to review the annual fete, the officers discussed the arrangements that are to be made keeping in view the heavy pilgrim rush expected this year. Department-wise activities to be executed during the annual event were reviewed in detail with the respective heads of the departments.

Dharma Reddy informed reporters that the important days include Dhwajarohanam on September 27, Garuda seva on October 1, Bangaru Ratham on October 2, Maharatham on October 3 and Chakrasnanam on October 4.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy addressing the media after

the first meeting to review preparations for the Srivari

Brahmotsavams was held in Tirumala on Friday. (Photo | Express)

He noted that as Garuda Seva was coinciding with the Saturday of Peratasi month, more devotees are likely to arrive in Tirupati.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer pattu vastrams (silk clothes) to the deity on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government on September 27, the EO added.

He further stated that all privileged darshan for differently-abled and senior citizens would be cancelled during Brahmotsavams and VIP darshan recommendation letters will also remain cancelled. In the last two years, the Srivari Brahmotsavams were observed in Ekantam, as Covid-19 cases were at peak in 2020 and 2021. Devotees were not allowed to participate in the rituals and even the procession of the deity decorated in various avatars was not taken out, anticipating a possibility of a further spike in Coronavirus infections.