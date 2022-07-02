STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Srivari Brahmotsavams to begin from Sept 27

Stating that the Vahana sevas would be observed in the four Mada streets, the EO said, “We are anticipating a heavy pilgrim rush as the mega event is taking place after a hiatus of two years."

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. ( File Photo)

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) are gearing up to hold the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams in the temple town from September 27. TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy held a meeting with senior officials at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala on Friday. Stating that the Vahana sevas would be observed in the four Mada streets this year, the EO said, “We are anticipating a heavy pilgrim rush as the mega event is taking place after a hiatus of two years.”

At the first meeting held to review the annual fete, the officers discussed the arrangements that are to be made keeping in view the heavy pilgrim rush expected this year. Department-wise activities to be executed during the annual event were reviewed in detail with the respective heads of the departments.
Dharma Reddy informed reporters that the important days include Dhwajarohanam on September 27, Garuda seva on October 1, Bangaru Ratham on October 2, Maharatham on October 3 and Chakrasnanam on October 4.

TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy addressing the media after
the first meeting to review preparations for the Srivari
Brahmotsavams was held in Tirumala on Friday. (Photo | Express)

He noted that as Garuda Seva was coinciding with the Saturday of Peratasi month, more devotees are likely to arrive in Tirupati.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will offer pattu vastrams (silk clothes) to the deity on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government on September 27, the EO added.

He further stated that all privileged darshan for differently-abled and senior citizens would be cancelled during Brahmotsavams and VIP darshan recommendation letters will also remain cancelled.  In the last two years, the Srivari Brahmotsavams were observed in Ekantam, as Covid-19 cases were at peak in 2020 and 2021. Devotees were not allowed to participate in the rituals and even the procession of the deity decorated in various avatars was not taken out, anticipating a possibility of a further spike in Coronavirus infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TTD Srivari Brahmotsavams Tirumala Vahana sevas
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp