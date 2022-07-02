STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Tiger remains elusive as rains hamper tracking in Payakaraopeta of Andhra Pradesh

However, the forest officials are yet to confirm the direction of movement of the big cat as rains are hampering identification of pug marks.

Published: 02nd July 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representative purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Tiger which was believed to have strayed into Payakaraopeta mandal in Anakapalle district from Tuni remained elusive. The tiger, which attacked a buffalo at Srirampura village of T Jaggapet panchayat in Kotauratla mandal, is reportedly moving towards Peddapalli reserve forest in Yelamanchili mandal from Ramachandrapuram in Kotauratla mandal.

However, the forest officials are yet to confirm the direction of movement of the big cat as rains are hampering identification of pug marks. Speaking to TNIE, Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Anant Shankar said forest teams were monitoring the situation and they didn’t find any pug marks on Friday.
Owing to rains, the pug marks might have been washed away. There were also no fresh visuals from trap cameras, he said.

“We have identified likely routes of the tiger movement and teams are patrolling the area. Our teams are checking for the pug marks along the open tracks and also monitoring near water bodies,” the DFO said.
Forest rescue teams and tiger monitoring teams are deployed in the area.

They are holding awareness meetings in villages with the support of sarpanches. He said they asked people to remain alert. People were told to inform forest officials if they saw the tiger and not to cause any harm to it. He said there was no direct sighting of the tiger. Further tracking of movement of the tiger will be possible with the help of pug marks. Officials are hopeful of getting something in that direction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Payakaraopeta mandal Sttacked Buffalo Ramachandrapuram Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp